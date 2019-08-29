Microsoft rolls out dark mode to Office on web, Outlook on mobile

The mobile versions of Outlook on both Apple and Android will start receiving updates from Wednesday.

After Dark mode made it to WhatsApp, it appears that Microsoft too does not want to be left behind. Led by Satya Nadella, the tech giant has finally introduced the new color mode to its Office suite of apps on the mobile. It is being reported that Outlook for Android will switch to the new mode when the device is kept on Battery Saver.

Meanwhile, Apple is also rolling out iOS 13 which brings dark mode to iPhones and iPadOS for the iPad across systems. However, it has to be noted that the desktop users had received the dark colour scheme in Office 2010. And now the mobile versions of Outlook on both Apple and Android will start receiving updates from Wednesday.

Microsoft had revealed its plans of developing a dark mode for Outlook on mobile about a year ago, however, it has only made its apprance this month.

Moreover, CNET reports that Microsoft will extend the option to Office.com as well on the same day. Microsoft also hinted at rolling out dark mode to OneDrive and Planner on the web in the near future, however it has not said anything about the possible release date.

In the backdrop of Apple launching new mobile software, Jon Friedman who is the Corporate Vice President, Design & Research at Microsoft penned a blog post saying that the tech giant will also be rolling this to Word, PowerPoint, Excel, OneDrive, SharePoint, Planner, among other services it owns.

The company also hosted a SharePoint conference earlier in May and unvieled a new SharePoint home sites feature. The latest landing site for a business’ intranet integrates news, content, events, video, among other things. In the same month, it also launched the new Windows Terminal.

While the Dark Mode may appear to be eye pleasing, many believe that dark mode could also help in saving battery life while traveling.