Microsoft rolls out 10 new Indic language keyboards for regional Internet users

India is a country with 22 official languages, and hundreds of other regional languages and dialects, which are spoken by millions of people across the country and abroad. With booming internet connectivity across the country, a large number of regional users are logging in every day and hunting content on the web that are in their own regional languages. According to an estimate by Google, there will be around 536 million internet users in Indian languages, in the next few years.

This has led tech giants like Google and Microsoft to incorporate more products and services in regional languages to keep up with the demand of the native language users, reported YourStory.

Google had introduced its Indic language keyboard months back, now Microsoft did the same. They rolled out Indic Phonetic keyboards in 10 languages namely, Hindi, Bangla, Tamil, Punjabi, Odia, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Gujarati. The keyboards are made available to the Windows Insider Program members, along with the Indic Traditional INSCRIPT keyboards that are already available with Windows.

In a statement, Microsoft said that these keyboards will also be added to Windows 10 later on.

Read Also| Paytm launching Paytm Cashback Days this week: Here’s how you can make big savings

The new Indic keyboards will allow the regional language users to type using their existing QWERTY keypads, which will, in turn, transliterate the words and suggest the closest Indic text options – from which one can choose. Earlier in 1998, Microsoft also launched Project Bhasha for the Indian language users, which enabled them to write in local languages by using Indian Language input tools. But back then computers were itself a luxury in the country.

Earlier this year, the tech giant announced the implementation of Artificial Intelligence and Deep Neural Networks – which will improve the translation of three languages, viz, Hindi, Bengali and Tamil. They even rolled out a support for email addresses in 15 different Indian languages in February this year – which can be accessed from its popular email applications like office 365 or Outlook.com.