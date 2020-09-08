Microsoft reveals Xbox Series S, a $299 console with next-generation performance packed inside smaller package

Microsoft says it is looking to share more information about the Xbox Series S soon.

Microsoft has come out and confirmed the existence of its “second” upcoming console hours after it leaked online in all its glory. Although Microsoft is not sharing any concrete details just yet, it is making four important announcements today. To begin with, the console will be called the Xbox Series S. It will be priced at $299 (roughly Rs 22,000) and it will offer next-generation performance packed inside a smaller package – Microsoft is going so far as to call the Xbox Series S its smallest Xbox ever.

The fourth, and possibly the most important announcement, is a first look at the Xbox Series S and even though the design looks exactly like the one already doing the rounds on the internet, it is always nice to get the official picture. The Xbox Series S does not stray far from Microsoft’s usual scheme of things when it comes to its slim and light – and affordable – Xbox consoles even though Microsoft has tried to make it look like it takes a thing or two from the Xbox Series X by strategically placing it vertically in the first-look render (shared on social media). Unlike the Xbox Series X, the Xbox Series S looks like it is made to be kept “horizontally” though which means this is the console you would want to buy if you are also low on space.

???? Let’s make it official! Xbox Series S | Next-gen performance in the ˢᵐᵃˡˡᵉˢᵗ Xbox ever. $299 (ERP). Looking forward to sharing more! Soon. Promise. pic.twitter.com/8wIEpLPVEq — Xbox (@Xbox) September 8, 2020

The console will come in white and by the looks of it, it will be all digital meaning no disk drive. The biggest change perhaps is the second exhaust up top (or on the left if you are looking at it placed vertically) that is coloured black, making the whole thing look like a speaker – and a retro, classic one at that.

Rumour has it that Microsoft is gearing to launch both the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S together on November 10 though only the November window has been confirmed for now. That $299 price tag will be the Xbox Series S’ biggest takeaway, while its compact form factor will be its other highlight. The idea of next-generating gaming on a smaller Xbox surely looks like a winner on paper, but only time will tell how much of a performance hit we are looking at (compared to the Xbox Series X). Microsoft says it is looking to share more information about the Xbox Series S soon so maybe we won’t have to wait for long to know more.