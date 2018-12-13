Microsoft reportedly working on consumer version of its Microsoft 365 bundle

By: | Published: December 13, 2018 1:13 PM

Microsoft is working to introduce a consumer version of its Microsoft 365 bundle that would be the consumer-focused complement to its existing Microsoft 365 subscription bundle for business users.

Microsoft reportedly working on consumer version of its Microsoft 365 bundle

Microsoft is working to introduce a consumer version of its Microsoft 365 bundle that would be the consumer-focused complement to its existing Microsoft 365 subscription bundle for business users.

Microsoft’s 365 plan for businesses currently includes bundles for Windows 10, Office 365, and Azure for some plans.

A job listing spotted by a Microsoft watcher named Mary Jo Foley confirmed the existence of a Microsoft 365 Consumer Subscription.

“One job posting for a Product Manager for the ‘M365 Consumer Subscription’ notes: The Subscription Product Marketing team is a new team being created to build and scale the Microsoft 365 Consumer Subscription,” ZDNet reported on Wednesday.

READ ALSO | How to step up your LinkedIn game and become a networking master

The job post notes that the team behind Microsoft 365 Consumer oversees the Windows platform, the Microsoft Surface device portfolio, Office 365 consumer plans, Skype, Cortana, Bing search, as well as the Microsoft Education team, the report added.

Currently, the series of available Microsoft 365 bundles include Microsoft 365 Enterprise, Microsoft 365 Business, Microsoft 365 F1 for firstline workers, Microsoft 365 Education, Microsoft 365 Government and Microsoft 365 Nonprofit.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Microsoft reportedly working on consumer version of its Microsoft 365 bundle
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
A New Beginning
Shaktikanta Das assumes charge as RBI Governor in less than 48 hours of Urjit Patel stepping down
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
Who is Shaktikanta Das? Meet the new RBI governor replacing Urjit Patel
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das faces long to-do list in new job
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Train 18 Buzz
Train 18 a super hit! Indian Railways asks ICF to make 4 more engine-less Train 18 sets this fiscal year
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Exclusive: Indian Railways rolls out Train 18-like MEMU train for short distance inter-city travel!
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Train 18 at 180 kmph! Watch phenomenal video of the engine-less train scorching Indian Railways tracks
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition