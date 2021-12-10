Microsoft rebrands Xbox Game Pass for PC, announces new day-one release titles

Microsoft had previously offered Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Game Pass for PC, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions.

Microsoft is rebranding the Xbox Game Pass for PC to PC Game Pass. The company made the announcement at The Game Awards 2021 via a video featuring rappers GaTa and Little Dicky.

The new name has dropped the Xbox branding to prevent gamers from confusing it as an offering solely for the Xbox console. PC Game Pass will also get a new logo that features only the Xbox symbol.

The official PC Game Pass account on Twitter confirmed the changes in a post. The official account reiterated that the change did not affect any facet of the subscription service and was only a cosmetic overhaul.

Additionally, Microsoft took the time to announce future arrivals and upcoming day-one releases on the platform. Some of its day-one releases include the multiplayer co-op shooter Redfall, the survival horror game STALKER 2, and the much-anticipated A Plague Tale: Requiem. The company also announced four titles for the platform, including Sniper Elite 5.

Microsoft had previously revealed 12 new games being added to the Xbox Game Pass in December. This list featured the highly anticipated Halo Infinite, which had a day-one release on Thursday. The new arrivals also mean seven games would be bidding adieu to the platform on December 15, Microsoft confirmed. The company is offering a 20% discount on these games till their removal from the subscription service, reports said.

In a related development that has come as another piece of surprise, Google is said to be offering a free three-month PC Game Pass Membership to YouTube Premium subscribers, 9to5Google reported.

The offer has already been rolled out in the US, with active YouTube Premium subscribers receiving the offer via email. The offer, however, is limited to new members of the Xbox Game Pass and will require a Microsoft account.