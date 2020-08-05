Microsoft Project xCloud game streaming service will launch on September 15 for Android devices

Project xCloud will be launched in 22 countries and India is not one of them.

Microsoft has announced that its game streaming service — Project xCloud, will be launched for Android devices on September 15. Project xCloud will be launched as a part of Microsoft’s video game streaming service and it will allow users to play more than 100 games from the cloud on their mobile phones or tablets.

“Today we’re excited to share more about what you can expect. Beginning September 15, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can play more than 100 games from the cloud on their Android phone or tablet. Cloud gaming will launch in beta for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members in 22 markets to ensure stability as we scale the feature to millions of gamers,” Microsoft said in its blog post.

Project xCloud will be launched in 22 countries and India is not one of them. The service will be made available in countries such as Austria, Belgium, Canada, France, Germany, Spain, South Korea, the United States, and the UK. The free preview of Free xCloud will end on September 11.

In its post, Microsoft’s Xbox team revealed that when xCloud releases, those subscribing to Xbox Game Pass Unlimited will be able to play more than 100 games on their phones or tablets, beginning September 15. The games include Kiwami Yakuza 2, Dungeons Minecraft, Gears 5, Destiny 2, Tell Me Why, and more.

Xbox Game Pass Unlimited membership costs $14.99 a month (roughly Rs 1,100). This offers exclusive discounts for owners, promotions, bonuses, and Xbox Live Gold. Users wishing to play on their Android phone or tablet will need to access the Google Play Store, Samsung Galaxy Store, or ONE Play Xbox Game Pass app.

Microsoft also announced it is working with Razer, PowerA, 8BitDo, and Nacon to develop new cloud gaming accessories including phone clips, travel controllers and Xbox branded controls that break apart to fit a tablet. The service can also work with a standard Xbox One Bluetooth controller or the DualShock 4 controller for PlayStationa