Microsoft opens Taj Mahal-inspired India Development Center in Noida, will hire engineers in these areas

Microsoft opens new office in Noida

Microsoft has opened a new engineering hub in India to serve as a source of innovation for the next billion users. Microsoft’s India Development Center (IDC) facility, located in Noida, is one of its largest R&D centers outside the Redmond headquarters. It is Microsoft’s third such Development Center in India after Bengaluru and Hyderabad but it goes way beyond anything the company has done before. The facility is inspired by the architecture of the Taj Mahal replete with its own take on the world icon.

Boasting of marble inlays, vaulted doorways, arches, and marble domes, the building is a combination of Microsoft’s latest technologies and locally sourced materials, the company said, adding that it is a tribute to the country’s historical and rich craftsmanship.

The facility will house the workforce in areas like AI, Productivity tools, Cloud and enterprise, its new Gaming division and Core Services. And the IT giant is in search of new talent in these areas who could work on projects at its latest facility.

Riku Pentikäinen, Regional Director, Asia Real Estates Operations, Microsoft shared, “I feel the team overdid themselves, and the newly opened Noida office is one of the most beautiful Microsoft workspaces, we have designed, to date.”

Spanning 90,000 square feet, the building has been built keeping in mind the energy and water consumption practices to decrease carbon footprint. The base building is LEED platinum rated, meaning it caters to the highest sustainability standards of construction and operation, said a statement by the company. Microsoft IDC, NCR aspires to be the premier hub that can drive ‘cutting-edge engineering and innovation’.

Managing Director at Microsoft India Research and Development Rajiv Kumar said that he is hopeful of a digital transformation to trigger new ways to innovate and with Microsoft’s new facility in Noida, the company will be able to provide the right environment for shaping the IT industry in the country.

“Our architectural tribute to the iconic Taj Mahal was made with constant considerations to meet our deep commitment to sustainability and support for local artisans and materials.” he further said.

IDC also recently opened an additional office space at Sohini Tech Park in Hyderabad, built to a hybrid work environment.

Microsoft IDC conducts AI and other research efforts. It is also responsible for applying all the research to its services, apps infrastructure and agents. Its Experience and Device stream develop software, games, apps and hardware for Microsoft. The Cloud and Enterprise department works on CRM, development tools, cloud infrastructure, Microsoft Azure, and Visual Studio. Some of the apps that the IDC is working on are SharePoint, Office 365 and Vision. Microsoft’s Core Services Engineering team is responsible for critical products and services for Microsoft.