Microsoft Office 365 now bundles additional security features: Here’s what you get

Enterprises are rapidly adopting SaaS applications, including Office 365, that require data to continuously move between endpoints, Cloud and third parties such as partners, vendors or contractors, said Symantec.

Cybersecurity leader Symantec on Wednesday announced new enhancements to its Data Loss Prevention (DLP) technology to protect information in Office 365.

With Symantec DLP, data is protected whether at rest or in transit — on-premises or in the Cloud — and everywhere it flows through a single management console, the company said in a statement.

“As enterprises migrate to Office 365 and other Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) applications, they risk a huge potential of data loss, which is made even more complex in the face of increasing data regulations such as GDPR,” said Nico Popp, Senior Vice President of Information Protection, Symantec.

Monitoring and protecting data in the Cloud generation is a complex task, and EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) and other similar privacy regulations have further raised the stakes on data security, privacy and compliance.

New capabilities in Symantec DLP include automatic protection for sensitive emails and attachments in Office 365 and Gmail, with identity-based encryption and digital rights management.