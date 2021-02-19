Microsoft Office 2021, Office LTSC 2021 announced, to be available for Windows and Mac later this year

Microsoft to soon roll out Office 2021

Microsoft has announced Office 2021 and office 2021 LTSC for small and personal business use. The Long Term Channel version is for small commercial players and its preview will be available in April. Office 2021 LTSC will have dark mode support across multiple platforms and will also bring performance improvements across multiple applications like Outlook, Word, PowerPoint and Excel.

Microsoft in its blog post mentioned that both Office 2021 and Office 2021 LTSC will be available for use later this year. Details of the applications will be let out before their general availability.

The successor to Office 2019 will have dark mode support across multiple apps and capabilities like Dynamic Arrays and XLOOKUP in Microsoft Excel. The new version will have improved Word, Outlook and PowerPoint features, both performance and accessibility wise.

However Skype for Business will not come with the new version of Office, instead, users have to separately download it. Instead, it will bundle Microsoft Teams for group chats and video calls.

Both Office 2021 and Office 2021 LTSC versions will be available for Windows and Mac users. The features will ship with the OneNote app and have both 32-bit and 64-bit support. With Office LTSC, users have to take a device-based “perpetual” license. The price of Office Professional Plus, Office Standard, and the individual apps will be increased by 10 per cent for the general users.

Microsoft replaced Office 365 with Microsoft 365, last year. Office 2021will come with OneDrive cloud storage and an all-new Outlook apart from all Office apps. One can subscribe to Microsoft 365 personal for Rs 420 per month while Microsoft 365 Family comes for RTs 530 per month.