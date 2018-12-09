Microsoft makeover: How Satya Nadella turned around the fortune of software giant

Microsoft surpassed Apple to become the world’s most valuable company in terms of market valuation. (Reuters)

Satya Nadella has created quite a buzz for turning around the fortune of Microsoft. Nadella became the chief executive over four years ago when the growth of the software giant had stagnated and it was scrambling for relevance in the fast-changing world of technology. However, the Indian-born executive steered Microsoft to a phenomenal growth.

Under Nadella’s leadership, Microsoft’s stock price tripled and it also surpassed Apple to become the world’s most valuable company in terms of market valuation. But how did it come about? Reports suggest that Nadella took multiple initiatives to make it happen. He ventured into new areas such as virtual reality, cloud computing, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity.

Digital Journal summarised how Nadella scripted the success story of Microsoft in less than five years after taking over. According to Journal, Nadella’s focus on business diversification, cloud computing and investment in future technologies propelled the Microsoft’s stellar growth.

Microsoft was known for its operating systems, but all this changed with the CEO’s renewed focus on several other branches. Earlier in November, Microsoft won a USD 480 million contract from the US Army. It will provide augmented reality systems to the US Army for use on combat missions and in training.

Cloud Technology

Microsoft Chairman John Thompson recently revealed what Nadella said about his plans immediately after taking over. “He made a pronouncement on day one — the world is about cloud first, mobile first…He never mentioned Windows one time,” Thompson said. Microsoft Chairman further explained Nadella’s message and said: “What he was telling the world was we at Microsoft have to be ready to embrace the cloud, and we at Microsoft have to be more about our technology running on all platforms.”

Digital Journal writes that Microsoft has now become the second biggest player in cloud computing services. “Microsoft’s Azure unit supplies cloud-based computer processing and storage to business. The division has witnessed 89 per cent over the most recent one-year period,” the Journal says.

New Technologies

Microsoft has also invested in new technologies such as Holoportation and DNA storage. Holoportation is 3D capture technology that allows high-quality 3D models of people to be reconstructed, compressed and transmitted anywhere in the world in real time. DNA storage enables molecular-level data storage into DNA molecules by leveraging biotechnology advances in synthesizing, manipulating and sequencing DNA to develop archival storage.