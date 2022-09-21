Microsoft launches Windows 11 2022 Update: Features, How to Download

Windows 11 2022 Update is now available for download and will be released in over 190 countries globally, according to Microsoft.

The Redmond-based tech giant claims that it is mainly focusing in these four spaces – ease of use, productivity, connectivity, and security. It will be the first major update to Microsoft Windows 11.

Windows 11 2022 update: What’s new

Windows 11 2022 update can be noticed in Start menu and Quick Settings as it has been updated now.

There is faster and more accurate search, improved Widgets section, and tabs in File Explorer. “Windows anticipate your needs and save you time,” says Microsoft.

Windows 11 2022 update introduces new Snap layouts for multitasking. It says that updated layouts are more versatile and offer better touch navigation.

The update also comes with Focus sessions which will work best with Do Not Disturb or DND modes helping the users minimise distractions by muting notifications as well as turning off the taskbar badges, according to Microsoft.

Windows Studio Effects has been updated to enhance video and audio calls. Additional gaming features and updates to the Microsoft Store experience have also been included in the update.

As Microsoft claims Windows 11 to be the most secure Windows version yet – it is introducing Smart App control which will help in safely downloading apps and the Defender App for Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscribers.

Windows 11 was officially launched almost a year ago on October 5. It was a major upgrade to Windows 10 as the company brought an OS after seven years.

Windows 11 2022: How to Update?

Windows 11 2022 Update is available for download, starting today. It will be rolled out in nearly 190 countries, as claimed by the company.

To install the Windows 11 2022 Update on Windows 11, navigate to Settings, click on Windows Update and select Check for Updates

If you are on Windows 10, navigate to Settings, click on Updates & Security, then Windows Update and select Check for Updates. If the device is eligible for Windows 11 Update, the option to download and install will show up. Click on Download and Install to install the update.