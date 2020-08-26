Microsoft launches transcription feature for Word on the Web; How to use and all you need to know

For this, Microsoft said it uses the Azure Cognitive Services AI platform.

Microsoft Word: Transcription feature now available on Microsoft Word on the Web! Microsoft has added a new transcription feature to its Microsoft Word on the Web, and the feature would allow you to transcribe previous recordings by uploading an audio, or even transcribe ongoing calls, the company said in a statement. Using this feature, users would be able to directly record their conversations in Word for the Web, and automatically have them transcribed. For this, Microsoft said it uses the Azure Cognitive Services AI platform.

The statement said that the feature, called Transcribe, is capable of recognising different speakers. Apart from that, the audio recorded on Word for the Web is time-stamped and therefore, the users can play back to that time, and in case something in the transcript does not seem right, it can be edited as well.

The transcription of the audio appears on the side panel of the Word document. This makes inserting quotes from the transcription very easy. The user is given the option to add the transcription of the entire audio or he/she can also add selected quotes by clicking on the little plus icon next to each quote. With this, it would be easier to create a document using the transcript.

Word on the Web also supports the uploading of previous conversations that have been recorded using any call recording app. It supports recording files with the .mp3, .mp4, .wav and .m4a extensions.

The feature has now been made available to all the subscribers of Microsoft 365 and it works on Microsoft Edge as well as Chrome. Microsoft has not placed any limit on the recordings and transcriptions within Word on the Web. However, in case of uploading, Microsoft has placed a limit of up to 300 minutes of recordings a month, with a maximum of 200 MB for each file.

Microsoft added that the feature would be made available in Office mobile by the end of the year. It further said that the feature currently only supports English-US, but it is working on enabling the support for other languages as well.

The target audience for this feature, as per Microsoft, includes journalists, researchers and entrepreneurs. The feature can be found under the Dictate tab in Word on the Web.

The feature is expected to give Google Docs a run for its domination in the field of online word processing as Microsoft is hoping to attract students, researchers, journalists and others who are constantly on the lookout for a transcription tool. Apart from that, Microsoft is also seemingly targeting platforms like Otter.ai, which is popular for generating written transcripts with the help of AI.