Microsoft launches Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2 in India; now available starting at Rs 83,999

Microsoft Surface Laptop 2 has been launched alongside Surface Pro 6 in India

Microsoft on Monday announced the launch of the Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 in India. Both new Microsoft devices are now available to purchase via e-commerce websites Flipkart and Amazon and select offline retailers including Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales. The Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 are also available for the enterprise and commercial sales via authorised resellers, Microsoft said in a release.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 tablet price in India starts at Rs 83,999 and goes all the way up to Rs 1,39,999 for the top-end model. Similarly, the Microsoft Laptop 2 starts at a sticker price of Rs 91,999 while its high-end model bears the pricing of Rs 1,48,999. There are select models in both the lines that are either available online only or offline only.

Here’s the price list of Microsoft Surface Pro 6

Model Model Description MRP (INR) Platform LGP-00015 Surface Pro 6 i5/8GB/128GB 83,999 Online & Offline KJT-00015 Surface Pro 6 i5/8GB/256GB 110,999 Online & Offline KJV-00015 Surface Pro 6 i7/16GB/512GB 176,999 Offline only KJU-00015 Surface Pro 6 i7/8GB/256GB 139,999 Online & Offline

Price list of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2

Model Model Description MRP (INR) Platform LQL-00023 Surface Laptop 2 i5/8GB/128GB 91,999 Online & Offline LQN-00023 Surface Laptop 2 i5/8GB/256GB 119,999 Online & Offline LQS-00023 Surface Laptop 2 i7/16GB/512GB 203,999 Online & Offline LQQ-00023 Surface Laptop 2 i7/8GB/256GB 148,999 Offline only

Microsoft Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2 Specifications

The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is a hybrid tablet that launched initially last year. It has a 12.3-inch PixelSense Touch Display with the resolution maxed out at 2736×1824 pixels. It is powered by up to eighth-generation Intel U-Series i7 processor with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage space. It comes with support for the Surface Pen that comes bundled with the tablet. The tablet also supports the Surface Connect Port, Surface Type Cover, and Surface Mouse.

For the Microsoft Laptop 2, the specifications include a 13.5-inch PixelSense Touch Display with a resolution of 2256×1504 pixels, an eighth-generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processor with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD space. Microsoft Laptop 2 comes with “improved speed and performance” over the predecessor. The laptop features OmniSonic speakers that have been “discreetly” hidden under the keyboard but the sound is better and “alive”, Microsoft said in a release.