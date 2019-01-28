Microsoft launches Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2 in India; now available starting at Rs 83,999

By: | Published: January 28, 2019 11:58 PM

Microsoft has debuted the Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 in India. Both the products are now available to purchase via online and offline mediums.

Microsoft on Monday announced the launch of the Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 in India. Both new Microsoft devices are now available to purchase via e-commerce websites Flipkart and Amazon and select offline retailers including Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales. The Surface Pro 6 and Surface Laptop 2 are also available for the enterprise and commercial sales via authorised resellers, Microsoft said in a release.

The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 tablet price in India starts at Rs 83,999 and goes all the way up to Rs 1,39,999 for the top-end model. Similarly, the Microsoft Laptop 2 starts at a sticker price of Rs 91,999 while its high-end model bears the pricing of Rs 1,48,999. There are select models in both the lines that are either available online only or offline only.

Here’s the price list of Microsoft Surface Pro 6

ModelModel DescriptionMRP (INR)Platform
LGP-00015Surface Pro 6 i5/8GB/128GB83,999Online & Offline
KJT-00015Surface Pro 6 i5/8GB/256GB110,999Online & Offline
KJV-00015Surface Pro 6 i7/16GB/512GB176,999Offline only
KJU-00015Surface Pro 6 i7/8GB/256GB139,999Online & Offline

Price list of the Microsoft Surface Laptop 2

ModelModel DescriptionMRP (INR)Platform
LQL-00023Surface Laptop 2 i5/8GB/128GB91,999Online & Offline
LQN-00023Surface Laptop 2 i5/8GB/256GB119,999Online & Offline
LQS-00023Surface Laptop 2 i7/16GB/512GB203,999Online & Offline
LQQ-00023Surface Laptop 2 i7/8GB/256GB148,999Offline only

Microsoft Surface Pro 6,  Surface Laptop 2 Specifications

The Microsoft Surface Pro 6 is a hybrid tablet that launched initially last year. It has a 12.3-inch PixelSense Touch Display with the resolution maxed out at 2736×1824 pixels. It is powered by up to eighth-generation Intel U-Series i7 processor with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage space. It comes with support for the Surface Pen that comes bundled with the tablet. The tablet also supports the Surface Connect Port, Surface Type Cover, and Surface Mouse.

For the Microsoft Laptop 2, the specifications include a 13.5-inch PixelSense Touch Display with a resolution of 2256×1504 pixels, an eighth-generation Intel Core i5 or i7 processor with up to 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD space. Microsoft Laptop 2 comes with “improved speed and performance” over the predecessor. The laptop features OmniSonic speakers that have been “discreetly” hidden under the keyboard but the sound is better and “alive”, Microsoft said in a release.

