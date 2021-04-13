Microsoft launches Surface Laptop 4 in a range of configurations with both Intel, AMD processors

The Surface Laptop 4 is available to order today in select markets.

Microsoft on Tuesday launched Surface Laptop 4 with big changes on the inside while keeping everything else, same, as last year. The biggest update is that Microsoft is offering more choices. You can choose to buy a Surface Laptop 4 with either Intel’s latest 11th Gen processors or, you can opt for a version with AMD’s Ryzen 4000 series processors. Both 13.5- and 15-inch models give you this flexibility.

On the back of this hardware upgrade, Microsoft is promising up to 70 percent performance jump over the Surface Laptop 3 – and up to 19 hours of battery life.

More specifically, the Intel-powered 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 4 is rated for 17 hours, while the 15-inch model can last for up to 16.5 hours on single charge. The AMD-powered 13.5-inch model is rated to deliver up to 19 hours of battery life, while 15-inch version can last for up to 17.5 hours. Aside from those general performance and battery gains, the Surface Laptop 4 is also designed for some casual gaming with the Intel version packing Iris Xe graphics and the AMD version packing Radeon graphics.

Rest of the specs and design stay the same. The port selection is also being carried forward and while it’s nice that Microsoft is still sticking with USB-A and headphone jack (plus removable M.2 NVMe SSD), it’s a bummer that there is still no Thunderbolt support.

The AMD-based 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 4 starts at $999 (roughly Rs 75,197). This one has an AMD Ryzen 5 4680U processor paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Intel-based 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 4 meanwhile starts at $1,299 (roughly Rs 97,779). This one has an 11th Gen Core i5 1135G7 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage.

The AMD-based 15-inch Surface Laptop 4 starts at $1,299 (roughly Rs 97,779). This one has an AMD Ryzen 7 4980U processor paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Intel-based 15-inch Surface Laptop 4 meanwhile starts at $1,799 (roughly Rs 1,35,416). This one has an 11th Gen Core i7 1185G7 processor paired with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

The Surface Laptop 4 is available to order today in select markets including the US, Canada, and Japan with shipping to start from April 15. Microsoft will announce additional market availability in the coming weeks.