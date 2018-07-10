Microsoft launches Surface Go ‘affordable’ tablet to take on Apple iPad

The Microsoft Surface Go will begin shipping in August

Microsoft has been on the lookout to push its tablet and laptop offerings into the market as aggressively as the rivals Apple and Google. To take on both the tech colossuses further, the Redmond-headquartered giant has introduced a new ‘affordable’ tablet – Surface Go – its cheapest Surface tablet yet. It is a mini version of the Surface Pro that is a powerhouse when it comes to performance. The Microsoft Surface Go tablet packs less powerful internals suited for the users same as the ones who’d go for cheaper iPad models.

The Microsoft Surface Go takes design cues from its bigger sibling remoulds the Surface Pro 4 into a cramped version. It is priced at $349 (roughly Rs 27,500) for the 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC storage variant and $549 (roughly Rs 38,000) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD storage model. The tablet goes on sale in the US starting August 2 while its pre-orders start today. It will also be available in other countries.

For the specifications, the Microsoft Surface Go 10-inch touchscreen display that has an aspect ratio of 3:2 with a resolution of 1800×1200 pixels. It is powered by an Intel Pentium Gold 4415Y processor that is the dual-core seventh generation model. It runs Windows 10 S out-of-the-box, which means you cannot download any apps from outside Microsoft Store. However, the users get an option to switch to the full version of Windows 10 (Home or Pro).

The Microsoft Surface Go has a front-facing camera that has the facial scanning feature available via Windows Hello. The tablet is equipped with the company’s signature kickstand that can be rotated in as many positions as you want. It also has a Surface Connector Port that will facilitate charging and docking to an external desktop. In addition to this, the company touts nine hours of battery life on the Surface Go.

While the Wi-Fi model will begin shipping starting August 2 in the first wave of countries, there is another model with LTE connectivity that will be available later this year. “For a family at home or on the move, an expert on the front line of a business interacting with customers, or a school that wants to provide its students with the most versatile tools for learning, this device offers a premium experience with incredible value,” Microsoft Chief Product Officer, Panos Panay said in a blog post.