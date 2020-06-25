Microsoft launches public preview of Defender ATP antivirus for Android; check features, availability

Microsoft Defender ATP software for Android provides protection against phishing and unsafe network connections.

Microsoft has launched its Defender ATP antivirus designed for Android devices. The Microsoft Defender ATP app for Android is available only to Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection clients and not to the general public, which is why it is not included in the Google Play store. Microsoft has also announced that it is also working on an iOS version. The company has announced on its community forum that the threats in mobile space are unique and the need to protect mobile devices is becoming ever more imperative.

Microsoft Defender ATP software for Android provides protection against “phishing and unsafe network connections from applications, websites, and malicious devices.” In addition, the Android app offers site security, by blocking unsafe connections and using custom indicators to block unsafe URLs, giving it more fine-grained control over permitting and blocking those links. It comes with malware scanning which includes detection of malware based on signatures.

Additionally, the app can block access to sensitive data and give Microsoft Defender Security Center a unified SecOps experience. Microsoft Defender Advanced Threat Protection customers will need to turn on beta functionality in the Microsoft Defender Security Center to start using the app on Android and download the Intune Company Portal application from the Google Play store. Notably, the defender software is only available for paying customers of Microsoft Defender ATP and not the general public.

“Scans are performed instantly detecting malware and potentially unwanted applications (PUA). When a stable app is downloaded, the end user can see a lightweight notification to let them know that the device is safe, “says the company on its forum.

Phishing attacks are when hackers seek to trick the target into giving their information such as bank details, passwords, card details, etc. We hide the emails or texts as if they were from a trusted individual. It’s said the Microsoft Defender ATP app can block such links.