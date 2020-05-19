Microsoft launches its futuristic, most expensive Surface PC in India; details inside

Microsoft is pitching the Surface Hub 2S as a product from the future that’s available to buy now.

Microsoft has launched its biggest, most expensive Surface PC, aka Surface Hub 2S in India. The Surface Hub 2S, unlike Microsoft’s other Surface products, isn’t meant for personal or individual use though. Rather, it’s designed for team work. The Surface Hub 2S is a full-blown all-in-one Windows PC that lets businesses collaborate, bringing local and remote employees together, something that makes a lot of sense amid the ongoing pandemic crisis. It’s a one-of-its-kind product in India, right now, which makes it all the more interesting especially for corporates.

Microsoft Surface Hub 2S India price

Microsoft has launched the Surface Hub 2S in India at a steep price of Rs 11,89,999. But you have to understand, Microsoft is pitching the Surface Hub 2S as a product from the future that’s available to buy now, and it is, because there’s a lot of interesting tech going on here. But more on that later.

The package will include a custom 4K Surface Hub 2 camera and a Surface Hub 2 pen stylus accessories in the box.

Microsoft has also partnered with Steelcase to design Steelcase Roam, a custom mobile stand that lets you move the Surface Hub 2S around easily “with one hand.” The Steelcase Roam will be sold separately for Rs 1,17,500. You can, alternatively, mount the Surface Hub 2S on a wall.

Microsoft Surface Hub 2S features, specs

The whole thing is basically a giant touchscreen.

Microsoft describes the Surface Hub 2S as an “all-in-one digital whiteboard, meeting platform, and teamwork collaborative computing device for the modern workplace.” The all-in-one Surface boasts of a paper-thin design (for an all-in-one) with slim bezels on all sides. The whole thing is basically a giant touchscreen that you can move around, or prop on a wall, and start collaborating almost instantly.

That screen is 50-inch in size and has a resolution of 4K+ or more precisely it is 3840×2560. It can display 10 bit colour though there’s no fancy HDR or Dolby Vision here. That could be because the Surface Hub 2S isn’t really designed for cinema. The same reason why it has a more productivity-focused 3:2 aspect ratio, so you can say, make group video calls more effortlessly, or chalk out a lengthy presentation with some space to spare in portrait mode.

Powering the whole thing is an eighth generation Intel Core i5 processor paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 128GB SSD.

Microsoft also touts the Surface Hub 2S’ 8-element MEMS microphone array and front-firing 3-way stereo speakers.

Connectivity options on the Surface Hub 2S include USB-A, USB-C, Ethernet, HDMI video in, and Mini DisplayPort out.

There’s a lot of next-generation technology inside the Surface Hub 2S which is also why it’s so expensive, but at the same time, it doesn’t feel like just another showcase product. Rather it makes so much sense for large corporates now (even though, it’s clearly a device from the future) to ensure business continuity. And Microsoft is using all the right words to market it to its target audience. “When using Surface Hub 2S, teammates no longer have to worry about not feeling “present” enough or missing out on real-time collaboration,” it says. While Teams and Skype for Business are expected to run flawlessly on the Surface Hub 2S, being a Windows PC at heart means, it should also work well with a majority of other productivity apps and services, including Google’s.