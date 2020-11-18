Microsoft introduces Dynamics 365 Project Operations in India

The solution has been developed to help service-based businesses in unifying operational workflows.

Microsoft on Wednesday announced the general availability of its Dynamics 365 Project Operations solution in India, which will enable service organizations to enhance project management.

The solution has been developed to help service-based businesses in unifying operational workflows to provide visibility, collaboration, and insights to drive success across teams, from prospects to payments to profit, Microsoft India COO Rajiv Sodhi told reporters in a virtual briefing.

He added that the solution uses real-time analytics to connect and empower leadership, sales, resourcing, project management, and accounting teams with the visibility needed to deliver services to customers on-time and on-budget.

“Service organizations are looking for flexible and scalable ways to address their functional requirements. The solution will help organizations in winning new deals, tracking and managing projects throughout their lifecycle, retaining best people, and increasing profit margins,” Sodhi said.

He added that Microsoft Dynamics 365 Project Operations will enable businesses to reimagine project management by bringing together cross-functional teams to deliver differentiated customer experiences.

Sodhi explained that there would be over 500 million applications (as per industry estimates) developed over the next five years as businesses expand and adopt technology – which means that there is a huge requirement for developers and low-code platforms to help develop these apps and manage the data that flows in.

Service organizations often face challenges arising from disparate systems and data silos. These issues often lead to inadequacies in client expansion, collaboration between project managers, visibility and mobility of team members, workforce optimization, and timely billing.

Built on the Microsoft Power Platform, Dynamics 365 Project Operations integrates with an organization’s current enterprise systems without the need to rip and replace existing systems.

Praveen Mellacheruvu, Business lead — Business Applications at Microsoft India, said while the solutions would address requirements across service organizations, it could especially benefit sectors like IT-enabled services, manufacturing and construction.