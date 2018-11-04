Microsoft introduces Diwali-theme wallpapers for Windows 10

Surely with the ambience of the sacred festival on your computer screen with the help of the themes will enrich the experience of the eyes. You can enjoy them on Windows 10 version 14951.0 or higher.

The themes have been titles as ‘Festival of Lights’, has 18 high-resolution wallpaper. (Photo courtesy: Microsoft)

As the festival of lights, Diwali, knocks the lives of millions in the world, tech-giant Microsoft has come up with Diwali-theme for your computer wallpaper. All you need to do is just download from the official website of Microsoft at www.microsoft.com. One need to have a Microsoft login account and then it can be downloaded for free. The themes have been titles as ‘Festival of Lights’, has 18 high-resolution wallpaper.

Diwali is one of the most celebrated festivals in India and in many parts of the world . (Photo Courtesy: Microsoft)

The image description issued by the company reads, “You can almost smell the sweet night air, illuminated with the twinkle of oil lamps and vibrant flowers in this 17-image set, free for Windows 10 Themes.” The website says that these images are to be used as desktop wallpaper only.

People start preparing for Diwali several days before with cleaning their houses and workplaces. (Photo Courtesy: Microsoft)

Surely with the ambience of the sacred festival on your computer screen with the help of the themes will enrich the experience of the eyes. You can enjoy them on Windows 10 version 14951.0 or higher.

All you need to do is just download from the official website of Microsoft at www.microsoft.com. (Photo Courtesy: Microsoft)

Diwali is one of the most celebrated festivals in India and in many parts of the world where people participate in it with much gusto. The festival generally falls in October/November. People start preparing for Diwali several days before with cleaning their houses and workplaces. They decorate their homes with lights and candles on the day of the festival. Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped and people offer prayers to the goddess of wealth for materialistic abundance and prosperity.

