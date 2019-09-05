Microsoft, IIT Roorkee join hands to augment learning on quantum computing

Microsoft and IIT Roorkee join hands to augment learning on quantum computing

Quantum computing, with its power to solve intricate challenges in no time, has been catching the attention of tech researchers and students for some time now. Students today are aware of quantum computing’s ability to run a myriad of conflicting parameters and variables at a pace that is unparalleled. This, however, also begets the need to provide this body of emerging programmers with direct access to quantum programming in course of their education.

Towards this, Microsoft Garage India has partnered with Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee to conduct lectures on quantum computing for a full semester. IIT’s BTech and MTech students can choose the course as a pool elective. The course, which has been structured by IIT Roorkee and Microsoft, will provide the students, access to Q# Programming Language practical examples, Microsoft Quantum Development Kit and Microsoft Quantum Faculty.

Microsoft’s quantum computing programme which has been running for more than 15 years, helps students understand the technology, develop practical applications, and build the quantum workforce of the future. Microsoft experts will provide engineers at IIT Roorkee a unique approach to learn quantum computing with real-world experiments and access to tools.

Reena Dayal, director, Microsoft Garage India said, “This collaboration between Microsoft Garage and IIT Roorkee represents another step towards empowering students to create futuristic innovations. With Microsoft’s experience in the field of quantum computing, we aim to make the technology more accessible and enhance the learning journey of engineering students.”