Microsoft Family Safety app now available for all Android, iOS users; here’s how it can help manage your screen time

Microsoft has come up with its Family Safety app for all Android and iOS users. Earlier, the app had been made available in a limited preview but will now be available to all users. The safety application helps users monitor as well as manage screen usage time and activity. This is expected to ensure healthier digital habits among the family members and protect the users digitally and physically. Among many features, the app allows users to add filters that will limit or block certain sites and receive reports regarding the usage. The reports sent to users are weekly that suggests app usage and frequently visited websites.

The new application by Microsoft is available for download on Google Play Store and Apple App Store. This will permit users to limit the screen time for their kids. However, this can be extended by 15 minutes to 3 hours, if necessary, depending on the users. The announcement of this app development had been made in March and from May, the application could be used by select users.

When it comes to adjusting screen time for users, Microsoft Family Safety app has functionalities that will let setting up screen time limits for various applications individually. This can be beneficial in cases of children as they can spend the required time on a device that will help them for learning rather than other gaming apps. Moreover, the time limit for an application can also be decided depending on weekdays, weekends, or daily basis. For example, parents can only let children play a game two-three days in a week with a set time limit.

Furthermore, the app also has location tracking features that can come in handy when people start going outside again and will help provide location of the device. Each of the family members can check the last known location on map via location sharing. Microsoft Family Safety will also help the company send users purchase approval requests through email before any family member purchases something from the Microsoft Store.