Microsoft Family Safety app gives parents the tools to help kids develop healthy digital habits; details inside

Microsoft Family Protection Parental Control Software has begun rolling out for Android and iOS apps in limited preview. The app is designed specifically for parents to monitor the screen time and the use of devices for their children. Microsoft initially revealed the app’s production back in March. The app basically enables users to monitor the digital security of their family and track the screen time through iOS, Windows PCs, and Xbox. There are also features like location sharing and reminders that can be useful in monitoring family members’ locations and receiving updates when they hit school or work.

Of all the features of the Family Safety app, the “Activity reporting” feature is one of the most essential as it will allow parents to view and track the amount of time their children have spent on Android, Windows, and Xbox platforms, Microsoft said in its blog post.

The feature will also enable parents with an option to track the top websites and search terms used by their children. Microsoft’s blog post had added that users will receive a summary via email each week “to help facilitate a dialogue on healthy digital choices.” The app will also allow users, especially parents to set screen time across Android devices and Xbox.

Another main feature of the Family Safety app is the location sharing feature which allows users to monitor their family members’ whereabouts. It appears from the images reported on the blog post that the device has a built-in map that provides the location information. Microsoft has stated that this feature would have restricted use during the time of the coronavirus pandemic, but it can be a great safety tool once people start to venture outside. In order to easily locate where the child is, users will be able to save locations like home, work, and school.

The users of the Family Safety app will also get a SafeSearch option in Microsoft Edge based on Windows 10 and Xbox One. The option of the SafeSearch will allow parents to block mature content and set the browser according to “ kid-friendly websites”. The Family Safety app will notify parents if their kids will opt for downloading a “more mature app or game.”