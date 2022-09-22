Microsoft Fall 2022 event on October 12: Surface Pro 9, Surface Laptop 5 expected

Microsoft has confirmed the schedule to be October 12, 7:30 IST – for its annual fall Surface hardware event. Redmond’s tech giant has officially named it, “Microsoft Fall 2022 Event,” where the company will host a live event.

The tech giant sent invitations for the October 12 event on Thursday where it will unveil the new Surface hardware products.

It will not be a traditional in-person event but rather an event which you can stream on your device, hints the event’s webpage, “Save The Date”. The microsite also says, “Watch live to see what’s next” on a water-coloured wallpaper.

Microsoft is likely to offer a Surface Pro 9 in two variants – Arm or Intel Processors, which could possibly mean the discontinuation of the Surface Pro X line up. Surface Pro is reported to come in two new colours – Green and Light Blue.

It could also announce the Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Studio 3 at the event.

Microsoft has not hosted an in-person Surface event since the pandemic, therefore – the event will be streamed online. A few hours after the event, the tech giant will host an in-person event titled, Ignite conference in Seattle, after a big break.

Recently, Apple also hosted its new versions of Apple Watch, AirPods, and iPhone 14 line up launch event titled, “Far Out Event” on September 7 in online mode where people could stream the event on YouTube or Apple’s website.

October will be a busy month for tech enthusiasts – Amazon will hold an invite-only product event on September 28, whereas, Google will host its Pixel 7 series launch event on October 5. The Meta Connect metaverse event will be hosted on October 11.

