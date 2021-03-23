  • MORE MARKET STATS

Microsoft eyeing Discord acquisition for more than $10 billion: Report

March 23, 2021 6:34 PM

Discord-the San Francisco based video game portal that let its users communicate through video, voice and text gained popularity during the pandemic

Microsoft is reportedly eyeing the acquisition of popular video game chat community Discord with a $10 billion deal.

A Bloomberg report said that Discord has been looking for potential buyers and tech giant Microsoft is one of the biggest contenders. Although the deal has not been inked yet, talks are on, said sources. Representatives from both Discord and Microsoft are yet to confirm the report.

Discord lets its users communicate through video, voice and text. The platform gained popularity during the pandemic when people stuck in their homes used the platform for making study groups, dance classes and other virtual events. With more than 100 million active users Discord is adding new communication features to turn to a “place to talk” that being merely a gamer’s platform.

Microsoft last year was looking forward to buying short-form video making app TikTok and was also in talks with Pinterest Inc for probable acquisition. The company wants to increase its assets that prove a thriving community platform to talk, share and make content, the source further revealed. Its Xbox business is also in the run for expanding the perks of its Game Pass subscribers.

Discord is said to have reached out to Microsoft, while Xbox chief Phil Spencer has been in talks with the company, revealed a person familiar with the matter.

Discord has also held talks with Epic Games Inc and Amazon.com in the past regarding their interest in the company revealed sourced but none commented on the matter so far.

