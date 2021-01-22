Microsoft Edge is getting password generator, monitor features in new update

Microsoft said the company doesn't learn passwords set by users.

In order to maintain safety and bolster trust among Microsoft Edge users, Microsoft has rolled out a new feature called Password Monitor. The feature has been announced by the company in a blog post. Microsoft said that the unique security feature has been developed using cryptography research and technology incubation and the feature is a culmination of the company’s research on homomorphic encryption along with its practical applications. Cryptography and Privacy Research Group, and Edge product team have collaborated on development of this feature. “The teams have built on the Microsoft SEAL homomorphic encryption library to implement a new protocol to bring Password Monitor to our Edge users,” said Microsoft.

For users, password safety can be a cause of concern. Announcing the feature, Microsoft said the company doesn’t learn passwords set by users. The technology will make sure that the privacy and security of the user’s passwords is protected and no other party can learn the user’s passwords including Microsoft. In case of any breach in saved passwords by any third party, users will be notified via the new feature.

“At a high level, when a password is saved in Edge, the browser needs to contact a server to check if the password was found in a breached list. It is also necessary to periodically check this in case there are new instances of breached passwords found. The most important aspect is that the Edge servers must never learn any information about the client’s usernames or passwords,” the company said in its blog.

According to the company, developing the feature has been a huge challenge because there are millions of Microsoft Edge users with a range of devices, from old to new. Even the storage, computing power, and connectivity for different users vary. Therefore, they wanted to ensure that the new feature will be able to benefit all Edge users.