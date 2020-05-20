Microsoft Build 2020: Project Reunion, Edge for Linux and all the big announcements

Microsoft had said that it will celebrate developers’ vital position this week, and their tireless efforts to rally during this time of Coronavirus crisis.

Microsoft Build 2020 has officially kickstarted, featuring several sessions and a variety of developer-oriented announcements. As is usually the case, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella took to the stage on the opening day, via digital live stream, to begin all things Build 2020. Microsoft seems to have returned to its roots and courted the foundation for its various platforms, including Windows, Azure, Power BI, and Dynamics 365 this year, highlighting how it’s tech could help aid the world in amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Here are all the big announcements from Microsoft Build 2020 opening day keynote:

1. Microsoft has implemented the Azure Synapse link, which will bring real-time operational database services and analytics. The product was launched initially in Azure Cosmos DB but soon it will be made available to all operating systems. Azure Synapse Connect will enable customers to lower costs and reduce time without managing data movement to gain useful insights.

2. Platform enhancements to Microsoft teams include a simplified experience for developers creating and publishing Visual Studio and Visual Studio Project Team apps.

3. The company has also announced updates for the Fluid Framework that will include making it available to developers and providing the first way for end-users to experience Fluid in Office.com and Outlook for the Internet with the upcoming launch of Fluid modules and Fluid workspaces.

4. Microsoft has announced that it will provide new Responsible ML tools in Azure Machine Learning and our OSS toolkits to help clients more safely deploy AI models by improving model interpretability, minimizing unfairness while maintaining data privacy and confidentiality.

5. The company has announced Project Reunion to support developers across the world in unifications for a collaborated approach with special emphasis on unifying universal apps.

6. Microsoft has announced more investment to bring comprehensive low-code Robotic Process Automation ( RPA) technology into Power Automate.

7. Microsoft has announced the launch of one of the world’s most powerful AI supercomputer built-in Azure. Developed in collaboration with and exclusively for OpenAI, this supercomputer is designed to train massive distributed AI models, giving it all the advantages of a dedicated appliance paired with the advantages of robust modern cloud infrastructure from Azure.

8. The company has highlighted pitches from six finalist teams in the Imagine Cup this year and unveiling the 2020 winner as part of Microsoft’s dedication to help students in developing large, innovative ideas by offering tools, programs, and technology to learn the skills they need to create.

9. Microsoft has also introduced Microsoft Cloud for Healthcare- the company’s first industry-specific cloud service. The company said it will bring together resources for clients and partners to expand the patient experience, connect care teams, and enhance collaboration, decision-making as well as helping in operational efficiencies.

10. Lastly, Microsoft also briefly teased how its Edge browser will look like running on Linux that’s due for release by the end of this year.