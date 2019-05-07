Microsoft’s Edge Chromium browser coming to Apple computers soon with many new features

At its annual Build developers conference, Microsoft announced that its Edge browser will be coming to the macOS. Although there are no specific dates announced as yet, Mac users will be able to download the new Edge browser soon.

Microsoft recently released the Edge Chromium browser as Canary and dev builds for Windows. The seed for this version of Edge browser were sown back in December when Microsoft said it will embrace Chromium open source project to ease the interoperability of web apps across browsers. It has been available for Windows platform for quite some time but Microsoft aims to make it ubiquitous across operating systems, which is why Edge Chromium will be coming to Android, iOS, and macOS.

The Build conference also saw Microsoft revealing some nifty features to the Edge browser. Now that Microsoft has moved to the Chromium open source project, it still wants to push its features subliminally. Microsoft is introducing an IE Mode on the Edge Chromium for the users who can access old websites without distorting their design. The IE Mode is integrated within the Edge Chromium browser so there is no need for a standalone app just to open the websites nearly incompatible with new browser apps. IE Mode readily opens Internet Explorer 11 inside the browser.

Microsoft says the IE Mode is specifically aimed at businesses who have been hesitant to upgrade the framework for their websites. This makes sense, especially when there are many users, even businesses that have not given up on Windows XP, much less Windows 7 that will soon be listed out of Microsoft’s support. Since Microsoft is capitalising on the statistics that Windows, as a computer OS, is more common among businesses, it is making some particular changes to the Edge Chromium browser.

Businesses can customise the New tab as much as adding the company logo, a thumbnail view of some websites, and more. Moreover, they can even add personalised elements to the IE Mode and Microsoft Search with ability to integrate Office 365 right within the browser. But this is not the biggest feature per se.

Microsoft is adding a new feature called Collections into the Edge Chromium browser that essentially lets the user to take away photos, videos, GIFs, and texts and compile them in their own space found in the Collections. This is helpful while browsing for a particular product and sharing it with friends to get their opinion. The users can simply drag elements from different websites into a single canvas to make their own Collection and share it across platforms. The Collection made by the user, however, will accredit the source website.

Although privacy is the hotword across the tech world, very few companies are jostling up to provide users with what can maintain the balance between personalisation and data harvesting. Microsoft says it is streamlining privacy on the Edge Chromium browser by grouping all the features into one single page. Privacy on the Edge Chromium browser will be offered in three levels – unrestricted, balanced, and strict. The main focus is basically on intrusive advertisements, non-intrusive advertisements, and web trackers.

Beyond this, Microsoft is also stressing absolute privacy within the incognito mode. While incognito mode ensures the web history stays off the record, Microsoft is making attempts to make sure there is nothing that can be tracked in incognito mode. But Microsoft does not have solutions ready as yet.