Microsoft brings worldwide coronavirus tracker to its Bing browser

Redmond major Microsoft is bringing a ‘worldwide’ coronavirus tracker to its in-house Bing browser to help users get round-the-clock information about COVID-19. The coronavirus tracker can be accessed via the https://www.bing.com/covid link on Bing. Rival Google is also similarly working on a separate ‘information’ website in the wake of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

As opposed to what Google seems to be prepping, Microsoft’s Bing browser tracker merely offers a dashboard of worldwide confirmed cases, active cases and fatal cases. There’s also countrywide breakdown available so users will be able to view the same coronavirus stats specifically in their region. Bing will also curate related news articles specific to that region including videos sourced from YouTube.

If you’re in the US, Microsoft’s Bing coronavirus tracker will also show you statewide data, for more granular analysis. Sadly, this isn’t available for other areas.

Google is meanwhile “partnering with the US government in developing a nationwide website that includes information about COVID-19 symptoms, risk, and testing information.”

The website, as Google puts it, will act as a repository for “best practices on prevention, links to authoritative information from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), and helpful tips and tools from Google for individuals, teachers and businesses.” Google says it will be out with an ‘initial version’ of its information website on March 16 – and it will continue to add more information to it ‘on an ongoing basis.’

Even as the novel coronavirus wrecks havoc around the world, it’s important to be be up to date with relevant information about the pandemic at all times. Relevant information that it is also true and accurate. Misinformation or fake news about the virus could be as dangerous as the virus itself. As of now, as per the the Bing tracker 169,545 have been confirmed to be affected with the deadly virus globally.