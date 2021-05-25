Microsoft brings Surface Laptop 4 to India within a month of global launch

Surface Laptop 4 starts at Rs 1,02,999.

In an unprecedented move, Microsoft announced the general availability of the next-gen Surface Laptop 4 in India on Tuesday. As far as Surface and India go, that’s big news since Microsoft launched the Surface Laptop 3 in the country last year nearly 7 months after global debut. The Surface Laptop 4 was launched globally in April so this may be the fastest any Surface product has landed in India.

As expected, the Surface Laptop 4 will be available in commercial/education and consumer SKUs with the former starting at Rs 1,05,499 and the latter at Rs 1,02,999. The big new update with the fourth generation Surface Laptop is the diverse choice of configurations. You can get a Surface Laptop 4 with either Intel’s latest 11th Gen processors or, you can opt for a version with AMD’s Ryzen 4000 series processors. The AMD-based Surface Laptop 4 is more affordable since Microsoft is not using its latest 5000 series CPUs.

Surface Laptop 4 India prices, availability

Microsoft is offering the Surface Laptop 4 in as many as 14 SKUs under its commercial tier. The base 13.5-inch model with AMD Ryzen 5 4680U, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD will cost Rs 1,05,499. The entry-level 13.5-inch model with Intel Core i5-1135G7, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD will meanwhile cost Rs 1,15,499. The 15-inch Surface Laptop 4 with AMD Ryzen 7 4980U, 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD will cost Rs 1,34,999 while its Intel-equivalent with Intel Core i7-1185G7 will cost Rs 1,43,499. The Surface Laptop tops out at Rs 1,77,499 for a version with 15-inch screen, Intel Core i7-1185G7, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD.

For consumers, Microsoft will offer the Surface Laptop 4 in three configurations starting with AMD Ryzen 5 4680U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and a 13.5-inch screen for Rs 1,02,999. The other available options include AMD Ryzen 7 4980U, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and 15-inch screen for Rs 1,34,999 and Intel Core i5-1135G7, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD and13.5-inch screen for Rs 1,51,999.

Surface Laptop 4 India prices

The commercial SKUs will be available through commercial resellers and retail stores while consumer models can be purchased through Amazon India.

Surface Laptop 4 hardware, features

As mentioned earlier, the big new update here is the choice of processors. On the back of this hardware upgrade, Microsoft is promising up to 70 percent faster performance over the Surface Laptop 3.

Battery life is also getting an upgrade in the new models. The Intel-powered 13.5-inch Surface Laptop 4 is rated for 17 hours, while the 15-inch model can last for up to 16.5 hours on single charge. The AMD-powered 13.5-inch model is rated to deliver up to 19 hours of battery life, while 15-inch version can last for up to 17.5 hours, according to Microsoft.

Aside from all the general performance and battery gains, the Surface Laptop 4 is also designed for some casual gaming with the Intel version packing Iris Xe graphics and the AMD version packing Radeon graphics.

Rest of the specs and design remain the same and consistent with the Surface philosophy which is to say that it is premium to the T. Sadly, the port selection is also being carried forward and while it’s nice that Microsoft is still sticking with USB-A and headphone jack (plus removable M.2 NVMe SSD), it’s a bummer that there is still no Thunderbolt support in a laptop of its class in 2021.

Microsoft will offer the Surface Laptop 4 in platinum and black colours.

Also Read | Microsoft Xbox Series S review: Potentially great