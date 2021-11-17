Microsoft brings Surface Go 3 2-in-1 to India, claims 60% faster performance over predecessor

It will go on sale from December via authorised resellers.

Microsoft launched the Surface Go 3 Windows 11-based convertible laptop in India on Wednesday. The Surface Go 3 is basically the Surface Go 2 with new Intel processors that makes it—in the words of Microsoft—up to 60 percent faster.

Rest of the hardware is being carried forward from the last generation including design and dimensions, port selection, cameras and speakers. Pricing is broadly in line with the Surface Go 2, which is to say that the Surface Go 3 is one of the most affordable products in the Surface line-up.

As expected, Microsoft will offer the Surface Go 3 in consumer and commercial SKUs. The consumer SKU will be available in a single— 10th Gen Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y, 8GB RAM, and 128GB SSD—configuration at this point in time. The price of this model is Rs 57,999 and it will go on sale from November 23 via Amazon India.

Commercial or business buyers will get more options. The Surface Go 3 “for business” will start at Rs 42,999 for a version with 10th Gen Intel Pentium Gold 6500Y, 4GB RAM, and 64GB eMMC storage. It will also come with 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10100Y, 4GB RAM, and 64GB eMMC storage for Rs 47,999 and 10th Gen Intel Core i3-10100Y, 4GB RAM, and 128GB SSD for 62,999. It will go on sale from December via authorised resellers.

Speaking of specs, the Surface Go 3 has a 10.5-inch display—the resolution is 1080p and aspect ratio is 3:2. Microsoft touts “all-day” battery life on this one. Connectivity ports include USB-C, Surface Connect port, MicroSDXC card reader, and 3.5 mm headphone jack. The 2-in-1 will be compatible with Microsoft’s Surface Pen and Type Cover accessories sold separately. Rounding off the package are two 1080p cameras, 2W stereo speakers, and dual far-field studio mics.