Microsoft begins process to automatically update Windows 10 Home, Pro to version 1903

Microsoft had announced in June that they were putting AI algorithms in place to automatically update older variants of Windows 10 to 1903. The tech giant had said that the May 2019 Update would be rolled out via the Windows Update. Finally on Tuesday, the auto-updating kicked off, the company announced on Twitter.

To be precise, from July 16, Microsoft has initiated rolling out the May 10 2019 Windows Update (1903) for devices “that are at or are nearing the end of service and have not yet updated their device,” according to the company’s release.

The service period of the April 2018 update ends on November 12, 2019 and a large number of devices are still running on it. Keeping this in mind, Microsoft has began updating the Home and Pro editions to make sure that there is enough time to facilitate the update process without any difficulties.

One of the reasons being given for devices still running on the April 2018 Update is that the Windows 10 18H2 Update (1809) is a “buggy mess.” The July 16 note by Microsoft said that the process will be “staggered” with the company prioritizing systems which are “likely to have a good update experience and quickly put safeguards on other devices while we address known issues.”

It is to be noted that Windows 10 Home and Pro users who get the 1903 update can still pause it for up to 35 days.

The company will begin pushing the 1903 release to some business users on Windows 10 older versions from next week onwards which is Tuesday July 23, 2019. Microsoft’s business customers are those who make use of the Semi-Annual/Semi-Annual Targeted options for updating. Similar to the Windows Update, the business update will be “staggered” and may block certain systems if Microsoft decides that the update experience may be unsatisfactory.

The Windows 10 update process could be messy and cumbersome, but it seems that the company has a plan in place.