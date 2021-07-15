Microsoft announces Windows 365: Everything we know so far about the Cloud PC Platform

Redmond has said that Windows 365 would become available starting August 2

Windows 365: Microsoft has announced its Cloud PC platform Windows 365, which would allow users to access the OS from any device. In an announcement made on Wednesday, the company said that with Windows 365, users would be able to access full-fledged Windows OS from desktop, laptop or even a mobile device. This is the latest offering by Microsoft for a world where remote, virtual work culture is picking up pace due to the pandemic. Here’s what we know about Windows 365 so far.

Availability of Windows 365

Redmond has said that Windows 365 would become available starting August 2, and it would be generally accessible to organisations of all sizes, and could be used on any device, be it Mac, iPad, Linux or Android-based. Two cloud PC configurations would be available in this – Windows 365 Enterprise and Windows 365 Business, but details about prices of these configurations have not yet been announced by the tech giant.

Also read | Here’s why you need to install the latest ’emergency’ Microsoft Windows update immediately

Microsoft Windows 365: Features

In a post announcing Windows 365, Redmond wrote, “Windows 365 puts Microsoft’s flagship operating system in the cloud.”

Explaining how it would work, it said, “Users select Windows 10 or Windows 11, once it is generally available later this calendar year, along with a configuration of processing power, storage and memory that suits their needs. They then access their Cloud PC through a native application or web browser on any device, from anywhere with an internet connection.”

Which means that having an internet connection is pretty much all that is needed for users to be able to access Microsoft’s OS on the go.

The biggest pitch that Microsoft is using is that with this, the security of the traditional Windows would be provided to users and they would be able to access the same look and feel of the OS from any device they prefer.

This seems to be an extension to Office 365, using which Microsoft Office apps like Word, PowerPoint, Excel, etc can be accessed through the web. With this, though, the entire Windows would be accessible on other devices. The benefit of the entire Windows being on cloud is that switching between devices would not cause any differences in performance.

But Microsoft was already offering Azure Virtual Desktop which lets enterprise customers access Windows through the cloud. So why is Windows 365 needed? Windows 365 aims to provide virtualisation without needing dedicated IT support, as is needed for Azure Virtual Desktop.

Windows 365 would be supporting business apps like Microsoft 365, Power Platform and Dynamic 365, along with others, and it would also be compatible with Microsoft Endpoint Manager. Endpoint Analytics dashboard will also be provided with Windows 365 for analytical insights. Multi-factor authentication is also being provided with the service for verification of login and access attempts.