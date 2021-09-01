Microsoft announces Windows 11 rollout date; Here’s everything to know

The upgrade will be made available to new eligible devices first, and then for more in-market devices

Microsoft will release Windows 11 as a stable update for eligible users from October 5. The US company’s new operating system will be a free upgrade for eligible Windows 10 PCs, or come pre-loaded in new hardware.

However, while rollout of the free upgrade to Windows 11 will begin on October 5, it will be made available in phases, like many previous Windows upgrades. The upgrade will be made available to new eligible devices first, and then for more in-market devices.

Aaron Woodman, the general manager for Windows marketing, told The Verge that Microsoft had learnt from its Windows 10 experience and wanted to ensure that users get the best experience possible.

Woodman said all eligible devices were likely to be offered the free upgrade by the middle of 2022.

Windows Update on existing Windows 10 PCs will let users know when the upgrade to Windows 11 becomes available. Users can also check eligibility through the Windows Update, or the dedicated PC Health Check app (in preview at present).

However, not all of the features announced would be available when Windows 11 is launched for the public on October 5. The Android apps feature will be made available for Windows Insiders in the next few months, suggesting that all Windows 11 users are unlikely to get the feature until 2022.

The upgrade to Windows 11 will require a system with a dual- or quad-core processor with clock speeds of 1GHz or higher. It will require RAM of 4GB or higher, and at least 64GB of storage space.

Microsoft will continue to support Windows 10 OCs until October 14, 2025. However, it is still not clear how many major updates Microsoft plans to release for Windows 10 during the next four years. The company is launching a 21H2 update for Windows 10 later this year. This update includes support for GPU computing in the Windows Subsystem for Linux, improvements to Windows Hello, and WPA3 H2E Wi-Fi security support.