Microsoft adds this cool AI-driven feature to Excel Android app: Check it out

Microsoft has come up with a new cool feature to its Excel Android app. The feature allows Excel users to convert data on a printed sheet to an editable table in the app just by clicking a photo.

The feature, which is initially available for Microsoft 365 users, will soon be rolled out to iOS.

Microsoft is using artificial intelligence to implement this feature.

Apart from this interesting feature, the company has also introduced Microsoft Account security alerts to the company’s Authenticator app, a report in Verge said.

Data entry just became easier! You can now take a picture of a printed data table and automatically convert it into a fully editable @msExcel spreadsheet. Rolling out to #Android users and coming soon to #iOS! Learn more: https://t.co/MLEsEidGA4 pic.twitter.com/4Bi3ulDLPx — Microsoft Office News (@OfficeNews) February 28, 2019

The system alerts users of Outlook.com whenever an account password is changed or about any security related activity. Microsoft Authenticator is available immediately for both iOS and Android.