Microsoft adds 76 games to Xbox backward compatibility programme, including Max Payne series, Skate 2 and more

Microsoft said two years ago that it had no plans to add any more original Xbox 360 or Xbox 360 titles to its catalogue.

Microsoft’s backward compatibility programme for Xbox returned for a final update of the catalogue on Monday after the company put it on hold two years ago. The tech giant added 76 new games to the backward compatibility library to celebrate 20 years of Xbox. The list is surprisingly long and included Skate 2, the entire Max Payne series, Star Wars Jedi Knight II, and Dead or Alive Ultimate.

“At Xbox, we believe in celebrating gaming and preserving its legacy… Since 2015, the backward compatibility program for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S has made it possible for gamers around the globe to discover and replay thousands of games spanning our 20-year history,” Xbox Compatibility Program Lead Peggy Lo wrote in a blog post.

“You asked for more games to be added to the backward compatibility catalog, from top-tier blockbusters to cult classics. And we heard you.”

Every original Xbox or Xbox 360 game that Microsoft has added will support Auto HDR on the Xbox Series X/S consoles. Original games have also received a resolution increase. While Xbox One X and Xbox Series X owners witnessed the resolution increasing four-fold on original games, the Xbox Series S had a three-fold bump. Resolutions on the Xbox One and the Xbox One S consoles doubled.

Eleven titles also received FPS Boost, doubling the original frame rate. FPS Boost also arrived for 26 existing games, including Fallout 3, and Fallout: New Vegas, and the Gears of War franchise.

Lo wrote: “While we continue to stay focused on preserving and enhancing the art form of games, we have reached the limit of our ability to bring new games to the catalog from the past due to licensing, legal and technical constraints.”

“This latest and final addition of 70+ titles to the backwards compatibility program was only possible through the passion and feedback from the community.”

She also thanked the fans for the company’s volte-face on adding new games to the catalogue. “(Xbox fans’) constant requests for specific titles and enhancements encouraged the backwards compatibility team to partner with the original creators to preserve thousands of games from over four generations of Xbox,” Lo wrote.