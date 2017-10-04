Microsoft acquires virtual reality platform AltspaceVR

According to him, on October 17, Windows Mixed Reality fans can enjoy more than 20,000 apps in the Microsoft Store. (Reuters)

In a bid to bolster its Mixed Reality vision, Microsoft has acquired Redwood City, California-based virtual reality social network AltspaceVR for an undisclosed sum. “With the AltspaceVR team aboard, we look forward to building the world’s pre-eminent mixed reality community,” Alex Kipman, Microsoft’s inventor of HoloLens, said in a post late on Tuesday.

AltspaceVR is one of the pioneers in immersive communications. “It brings people together in virtual reality from over 160 countries to attend meet-ups, comedy shows, yoga classes, dance parties, and large-scale events hosted by NBC, Reggie Watts, Justin Roiland, Drew Carey and more,” Kipman added.

According to him, on October 17, Windows Mixed Reality fans can enjoy more than 20,000 apps in the Microsoft Store. “We recently announced that the hottest VR games are coming to the Microsoft Store and Windows Mixed Reality,” Kipman said. “Halo” game fans will be able to get their first glimpse of what mixed reality and Halo can feel like.

Mixed reality on Windows PCs begins with the upcoming release of the Windows 10 Fall Creators Update. “It’s the first spatial operating system — complete with a library of content that will inspire you, and a portfolio of the best, easiest to use and most affordable headsets paired with the most powerful motion controllers,” Kipman added.