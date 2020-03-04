Microsoft, Accenture team up to help entrepreneurs amplify social impact

With a particular focus on the areas of agriculture, education and healthcare, the programme will initially engage with startups in Africa, the Middle East and South Asia.

Microsoft Corp. and Accenture said on Wednesday that they were teaming up to help deepen the reach of entrepreneurs and start-ups that are focused on social impact and sustainability. The joint initiative will provide hands-on support and technologies to social enterprises, helping them build scalable solutions and business models that can lead to more tangible and lasting benefits for a greater number of people around the world, the two companies said.

Microsoft and Accenture’s collaboration is part of their shared vision to amplify the societal impact of emerging technology with the long-term goal of reaching a million lives globally, a joint statement said.

“Through the programme, Microsoft Research India and Accenture Labs will help social enterprise startups test and validate proof-of-concepts; conduct design thinking sessions to help them re-envision the impact of their solutions; and provide support in exploring and using Microsoft technologies,” it was stated.

