  4. Micromax’s Yu launches new smartphone with 4000mAh battery, face unlock after a year – Check price and specifications

Yu Ace has a fingerprint sensor on the rear, however, the company boasted of the facial scanner on the smartphone

By: | New Delhi | Published: August 30, 2018 6:17 PM
Yu Ace has a 13-megapixel camera

Micromax’s Yu sub-brand made its re-entry into the Indian market today with the launch of Yu Ace as its latest entry-level smartphone. The Yu Ace comes as a contender to the Redmi 5A which is popular in the entry-level and budget range. The smartphone has an Infinity Display, a 13-megapixel camera, and a big 4000mAh battery that the company is touting as the USP. The Yu Ace will be available starting September 6 at a price of Rs 5,999.

The Yu Ace is a dual SIM smartphone with support for 4G VoLTE. It runs Android Oreo but the company said the Android 9 Pie update will be released in November. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek 6739 processor paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage, with support for expandable storage via microSD card. The company at its event said that a bigger version of Yu Ace featuring 3GB RAM and 32GB storage will be introduced into the markets next month.

On the photography front, the Yu Ace has a 13-megapixel camera on the rear while a 5-megapixel camera sits on the front. Considering the price of the smartphone, no wonder there isn’t a dual camera setup. The company did not tout any AI features for the cameras, which has become what other companies use as a claim to fame.

The Yu Ace has a fingerprint sensor on the rear, however, the company boasted of the facial scanner on the smartphone. The smartphone packs a 4000mAh battery at this price point, making it have an edge over the rivalling smartphones. The Yu Ace comes in Charcoal Grey, Elektric Blue, and Rose Gold colour options.

