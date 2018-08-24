Micromax’s Yu brand set to make comeback after one year: Should Xiaomi worry?

Yu is making a comeback after almost one year

Micromax has been questionably silent in the smartphone market since last year. Its sub-brand Yu Televentures started out to offer the customers most-desired specifications in a phone, which was aggressively priced against the competitors. Now, almost a year after its last phone Yu Yureka 2 was launched, the company has teased the launch of a new smartphone in India. Yu has posted an image teaser on its Twitter account to grab some attention of its fans that it still exists and is making a belated entry into the market that’s inundated with Chinese brands.

Yu has tweeted an image that shows an ace of hearts with a tagline that reads “Face Off”. While it is not clear what this means yet, the next smartphone from the company could be called Yu Ace, however, the spelling may be altered to lay emphasis on the brand, much like Yu Yureka, Yuphoria, and more. The teaser says that the product is “coming soon” and we can expect more details to be outed in coming days. The background colour of the image is somewhat neon blue, which could mean one of the colour variants of the new smartphone.

Micromax will have to make a lot of efforts to grapple with the top sellers in the entry-level, budget-, and mid-range that is dominated by companies such as Xiaomi, Asus, Infinix, and Moto. Samsung is pushing hard to recover its lost position in the same segment as today it announced the Galaxy J2 Core as its first Android Oreo (Go edition) phone. Yu began its journey with some really promising phones that even garnered the company a good foothold, however, in the wake of the extremely aggressive market, it succumbed to the competition.

The last smartphone that Yu launched was Yureka 2 in September last year. It was priced at Rs 11,999 and packed some mid-range specifications such as a 5.5-inch full-HD display, Snapdragon 625 processor with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage, a 16-megapixel rear camera, and an 8-megapixel front camera. The smartphone packed a 3930mAh battery under the hood that came with support for Quick Charge 3.0. Yu has been an online-exclusive brand so far, which points out to the same such availability for the upcoming smartphone.