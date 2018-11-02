Micromax’s first official Android TV range launched in India, starts at Rs 51,990

Published: November 2, 2018 6:29 PM

Micromax Informatics Ltd on Friday launched its first Google-Certified Android TV in two variants. The 49-inch and 55-inch TVs are priced at Rs 51,990 and Rs 61,990, respectively.

Micromax, Micromax first official android TV, Micromax Informatics Ltd, Google Play Store,  Micromax tv priceCertified by Google, the High-Dynamic Range technology offers stunning picture quality and the TV houses official Google Play Store, games, movies and music.

Micromax Informatics Ltd on Friday launched its first Google-Certified Android TV in two variants. The 49-inch and 55-inch TVs are priced at Rs 51,990 and Rs 61,990, respectively. “The new range targets the consumers who want a larger than life experience and desire to access smart Android content on a bigger, sharper, crystal clear screen. We are committed to grow this category further and consolidate our position in the television segment in India,” said Rohan Agarwal, Director, Micromax Informatics Ltd.

Certified by Google, the High-Dynamic Range technology offers stunning picture quality and the TV houses official Google Play Store, games, movies and music. It runs the latest Android Oreo, has Dolby and DTS sound certification, Quad Core A53 processor, 2.5GB DDR3 RAM and 16GB EMMC Flash ROM, built-in Chromecast, Google assistant with voice-enabled search and wireless smartphone control, among others. The TVs will be available in stores this month, the company said.

Stock Market

