Micromax says “we don’t sell your data”, launches In 1 budget smartphone in India

In 1 builds on Micromax’s existing In Note 1 phone. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

Micromax is taking another swing at Xiaomi and Realme with its freshly minted budget smartphone, the In 1, even as the home-grown brand continues on its comeback journey with all guns blazing. With the In 1, which starts at Rs 9,999, Micromax is promising a “blockbuster” but marketing mumbo jumbo aside, here’s the phone’s main USP— “We don’t sell you ads, we don’t sell your data,” reads the product description in a reviewer’s kit the brand shared with Financial Express Online ahead of today’s launch.

“No skin, no Glance, no pre-loads, no bloatware,” Micromax adds.

Micromax In 1 software

This isn’t entirely new for Micromax. The In Note 1 and In 1B, launched in November last year, were also based on pure, unadulterated Android software without any ads or unwanted apps (or bloatware). With the In 1, Micromax seems to be leaving no stone unturned to make this aspect be known even louder and clearer also taking another dig at Xiaomi (Redmi), Realme, and even Samsung, brands which have become notorious for pushing ads across the length and breadth of their UI.

There are no additional first-party or third-party apps in In 1. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

Even Nokia and Motorola phones tend to highlight their pure software experience, similarly, but Micromax is perhaps the only brand to not include any additional first-party or third-party apps in its phones including the In 1. This can be a major turn off for some buyers who would rather have the flexibility of custom skins that a certain Xiaomi or Realme or Samsung phone brings, but over the last one year, privacy concerns and data security have become a hot topic of discussion in India which is where phones like the In 1 become important. Regardless, Android being an “open” platform allows anybody to customize their phone, something that holds true for the new Micromax phone as well.

That said, it is a little disappointing that the In 1 ships with older Android 10 at a time when Xiaomi is shipping the similarly priced (and better spec-ed) Redmi Note 10 with Android 11. In Micromax’ defense, the brand is promising Android 11 roll-out by May 2021. Micromax also says the In 1 will receive guaranteed updates for two years as well as monthly security packages.

Micromax In 1 specs, features

Coming to design and hardware, the In 1 builds on Micromax’s existing In Note 1 phone. More precisely, it slots below the In Note 1 in hierarchy. For instance, the In 1 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor (the In Note 1 has a more powerful G85 chipset). It has only three cameras on the back which is a combination of a 48MP main+2MP macro+2MP depth (the In Note 1 additionally has a 5MP ultra-wide-angle). The selfie camera is also toned down to 8MP (this is 16MP in the In Note 1). The In 1 does offer more RAM though.

The phone has three cameras on the back. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

Rest of the package remains the same. Like the In Note 1, the In 1 also comes with a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a punch-hole cutout. It has 4GB or 6GB RAM and 64GB or 128GB storage—this is expandable via dedicated slot. The dual-SIM phone supports dual VoLTE and 4G+ carrier aggregation. Under the hood, it has a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging (compliant charger in the box). The design and build quality remain the same, which means that it has an all-plastic body (with an X-shaped pattern), with rear-mounted fingerprint reader and dedicated Google Assistant key. Micromax does not mention any sort of protective coating for the screen—though the phone has an oleophobic coating for smudge and fingerprint resistance.

Micromax In 1 price, availability

In 1 has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 9,999. (Photo credit: Saurabh Singh/Financial Express)

Micromax had launched the In Note 1 at an introductory price of Rs 10,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage going up to Rs 12,999 for the model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. Those prices have been updated ahead of In 1 launch. While the base model of the In Note 1 is listed as selling for Rs 11,499, the higher-end model is currently available for Rs 12,499.

The In 1, that now site below it, has been launched at an introductory price of Rs 9,999 for 4GB/64GB, while the 6GB/128GB variant of the phone will cost Rs 11,499. These models will be sold for Rs 10,499 and Rs 11,999 respectively at a later stage. The In 1 will be available from March 26 via Flipkart and Micromax website. Watch this space for our full review of the Micromax In 1 in the days to come.

