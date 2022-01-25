Micromax In Note 2 launched in India; will take on Realme 9i, Redmi Note 11S with a price of Rs 13,490

Micromax has launched the In Note 2 at a price of Rs 13,490. This is for a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage.

Micromax In Note 2 was launched in India on Tuesday, 25th January 2022, as homegrown brand Micromax’s latest budget offering. The In Note 2 is successor to 2020’s In Note 1, which was the brand’s comeback vehicle. Priced at Rs 13,490, the In Note 2 will compete against the Realme 9i, the Moto G31, and also, quite possibly, with the upcoming Redmi Note 11S.

Micromax In Note 2 price in India, availability

Micromax has launched the In Note 2 at a price of Rs 13,490. This is for a version with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone will be available across Flipkart and Micromax’s own website starting January 30.

Micromax In Note 2 specs and features

The In Note 2 has a 6.43-inch 1080p AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass (unspecified version) protection. Under the hood, it has a MediaTek Helio G95 chip with 4GB RAM and 64GB UFS2.1 storage. This is expandable via a dedicated micro-SD card slot. The phone runs stock Android 11 software.

The In Note 2 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It supports 30W fast charging.

For photography, the phone has a quad camera setup on the rear with a 48MP main, 5MP ultrawide-angle, and two 2MP sensors, one for depth and another for macro. On the front, the phone has a 16MP camera.

Micromax has clearly taken design cues from the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE while designing the In Note 2. The phone comes with a glossy mirror finish and will be available in black and brown colourways. For biometrics, you get a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

