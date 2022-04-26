Micromax In 2c entry-level smartphone with dual rear cameras, 5000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs

Micromax In 2c was launched in India on Tuesday, April 26. The In 2c may seem like a follow-up to last year’s In 2b, it is not, at least going by the spec sheet. The In 2c retains much of the hardware of the In 2b including the core chip, display, and battery capacity, but it’s a step back in areas like the camera and biometrics— the In 2c doesn’t have a fingerprint scanner. RAM and storage have also seen a trim in this generation, possibly as a measure to keep the pricing low. Micromax In 2c price in India is set at Rs 8,499 and it will be available starting May 1.

Micromax In 2c price in India, availability

In 2c price in India is set at Rs 8,499 for a version with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. Micromax says it will offer the phone at an introductory price of Rs 7,499. For how long, we don’t know yet. The phone will go on sale from May 1 across Flipkart and Micromax online store.

The In 2b, to recall, was launched in two versions. A model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage was priced at Rs 7,999 while a version with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage was launched at Rs 8,999.

Micromax In 2c specs, features

The In 2c is an entry-level phone with an all-plastic body. Micromax will offer it in two colourways – Brown and Silver.

Speaking of specs, the In 2c has a 6.52-inch 720p display with a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, it has an 8-core Unisoc T610 chip paired with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. This is expandable. Software inside the phone is a near stock version of Android 11.

For photography, the In 2c has a dual camera setup on the rear. There is an 8MP main camera and another 2MP camera for portrait photography. On the front, it has a 5MP selfie shooter.

Fuelling the package is a 5,000mAh battery with USB Type-C 10W charging.

