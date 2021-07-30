Micromax In 2b entry-level smartphone with dual cameras, 5,000mAh battery launched in India: Specs, pricing, other details

The In 2b will come in two configurations.

Homegrown brand Micromax has launched the In 2b, an entry-level smartphone with dual cameras and a large 5,000mAh battery. The In 2b is a follow-up to last year’s In 1b. The phone starts at 7,999. At its price, the In 2b will compete with Xiaomi’s Redmi number and A-series phones as well as with Realme’s C-series devices.

The In 2b will be available in India from August 6. Micromax will sell the phone through Flipkart and its own website, Micromaxinfo.com.

Micromax In 2b India price

The In 2b will come in two configurations. A model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost Rs 7,999. A model with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage will be available for Rs 8,999.

Micromax In 2b specs and features

The In 2b is an entry-level phone with an all-plastic body and rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. Micromax will offer it in a bevy of colours including Black, Blue, and Green.

Speaking of specs, the In 2b has a 6.52-inch 720p display with a waterdrop-style notch. Under the hood, it has an 8-core Unisoc T610 chipset paired with up to 6GB RAM and 64GB eMMC 5.1 storage. This is expandable. Software inside the phone is a near stock version of Android 11.

For photography, the In 2b has a dual camera setup on the rear. There is a 13MP main camera and another 2MP camera for portrait photography. On the front, it has a 5MP selfie shooter.

Fuelling the package is a sizeable 5,000mAh battery with USB Type-C 10W charging.

Micromax is taking another swing at Xiaomi and Realme in its fresh return to the Indian smartphone market. Only recently it had launched the In 1 smartphone with a starting price of Rs 9,999. In addition to their entry-level pricing, Micromax is also touting the software on its new budget phones with a promise to not show any ads, something that has been a bone of contention for many buyers when it comes to phones from Chinese counterparts.