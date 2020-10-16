Micromax eyes India comeback with new In-branded smartphones; co-founder Rahul Sharma explains why

So, why is Micromax making a comeback now?

Micromax is gearing for a big India comeback with its new In-branded smartphones, the home-grown company’s co-founder Rahul Sharma announced on Friday. That Micromax was planning a return to making smartphones — after a near two-year long hiatus — has been known since June but this is the first time, we’re hearing something more concrete directly from the co-founder who only recently also launched his own spin-off next-gen mobility company Revolt Motors.

In a short teaser video shared by Micromax on social media, Rahul Sharma is seen talking about his early years, his middle-class roots and how he borrowed Rs 3 lakh from his family to start Micromax. He goes on to talk about the brand’s success, how it rose to become India’s top smartphone brand, and its eventual fall post the arrival of numerous Chinese brands in the country.

So, why is Micromax making a comeback now? It’s apparently because the people of the country have been asking it to do that amid the ongoing India-China standoff situation. Neither Micromax, nor Rahul Sharma are divulging any more details just yet. All we know is that the company’s next smartphone — or smartphones — will be launched under a new In-branding.

Gurugram-based Micromax had taken to social media in June to confirm that soon it will come up with something big, teasing a “device with premium features, thoroughly modern look and budget friendly.”

But more importantly, and something that becomes crystal clear from today’s follow-up announcement as well, Micromax is claiming its upcoming product will be made by Indian (company) and made for Indian (customers). Micromax is looking to cash in on the ongoing anti-China sentiment in the country, but remember, this is also the same company that has a record of selling rebranded Chinese phones in India, with Rahul Sharma even establishing a sub brand called Yu Televentures later that started its proceedings with rebranded Coolpad phones.

Needless to say, the current situation is an opportunity for Micromax to shine and it has been quick to latch on to it as well. It would be interesting to see how things pan out in the days to come.