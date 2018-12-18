Micromax enters display notch club with Infinity N11, Infinity N12 smartphones: Price, specifications

Infinity N11 comes with 2GB RAM and Infinity N12 sports 3GB RAM. Both the device have internal storage of up to 32GB.

Micromax, Micromax Notch series, Micromax n series, Micromax Infinity N11, Infinity N12Micromax said its strategic collaboration with Reliance Jio would enable one to get as much as Rs 2,200 cashback as well as 50GB of free data on purchase of both the phones.

Micromax Informatics on Tuesday launched its first Notch series of smartphones, the Infinity N11 and Infinity N12, for Rs 8,999 and Rs 9,999 respectively.

The two new smartphones come with 6.19-inch HD+ screen, 18.9:9 screen ratio, (13MP+5MP) dual rear camera and a 4,000mAh battery.

Both the devices will be available in offline stores across the country from December 26, Micromax said in a statement.

“We are extremely excited to launch two powerful variants of smartphones under this Infinity N series,” said Vikas Jain, Co-Founder, Micromax Informatics Ltd.

“With support for high quality dual camera photography, AI enhancements and incredible power efficiency, the MediaTek Helio P22 sets a new bar for accessibility to premium features,” Jain added.

