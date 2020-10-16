Micromax co-founder Vikas Jain’s brand Play launches affordable segment neckband, TWS earbuds

The device can be paired up with the mobile phone via the Bluetooth v5.0 technology.

Micromax co-founder Vikas Jain’s consumer tech brand Play has come up with a new series of affordable Neckband and TWS earbuds. Named as PlayGo N82 and PlayGo T20 by the company, the former is an active noise cancelling (ANC) neckband style earbuds, the latter is an in-ear truly wireless (TWS) earbuds which comes with the technology of environmental noise reduction (ENR). The company is advertising both the devices as water-resistant and having the capacity to function for as many as 18 hours on a single charge.

Actor Sonu Sood who garnered a lot of praise for his novel ways of helping migrant workers and other vulnerable sections of people during the lockdown has been roped by the company to promote these new products.

PlayGo N82 Price and specifications

The price of PlayGo N82 neckband earbuds has been pegged at Rs 2,999 by the company. The device comes with a 13mm audio driver that has been attached with dual switchable equalisers. Users have also been provided with a three button control system for changing the audio track as well as picking up or rejecting the incoming calls. The earbuds have been provided with a sleek magnetic design and has also been built with sweat as well as water resistant technology. The device can be paired up with the mobile phone via the Bluetooth v5.0 technology.

PlayGo T20 specifications and price

Pegged at Rs 1999 by the company, the device is the latest TWS earbuds that also comes with ENR and audio drivers. The company has claimed that the device is made to deliver HD call quality. The company has also said that the device delivers a super performance when it comes to noise reduction as well as echo cancellation. The device has been provided with an auto connect feature that lets the device connect automatically with the device. Like PlayGo N82, this device has also been provided with Bluetooth v5.0 technology.