Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition, Bharat 4 Diwali Edition Android Go phones launched in India: Price, specifications

By: | Published: October 30, 2018 11:37 AM

Domestic handset maker Micromax on Monday launched two new Android Go smartphones in India -- Bharat 5 Infinity Edition and Bharat 4 Diwali Edition.

Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition is powered by a 5000mAh battery and has a 18:9 full vision display.

The devices will be sold offline at a price of Rs 5,899 (Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition) and at Rs 4,249 (Micromax Bharat 4 Diwali Edition).

“By launching not one but two smartphones together, we believe the consumers have a wide array of choices to choose from the Micromax family, depending on their specific needs and requirements,” Vikas Jain, Co-Founder, Micromax Informatics Ltd, said in a statement.

Both smartphones run on Android Oreo Go Edition OS, thus ensuring the best software experience on lesser hardware, he said.

Micromax Bharat 4 Diwali Edition has 2000mAh battery packed and comes with a 5-inch display.

Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition is powered by a 5000mAh battery and has a 18:9 full vision display.

