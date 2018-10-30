Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition, Bharat 4 Diwali Edition Android Go phones launched in India: Price, specifications

Domestic handset maker Micromax on Monday launched two new Android Go smartphones in India -- Bharat 5 Infinity Edition and Bharat 4 Diwali Edition.
Domestic handset maker Micromax on Monday launched two new Android Go smartphones in India — Bharat 5 Infinity Edition and Bharat 4 Diwali Edition.
The devices will be sold offline at a price of Rs 5,899 (Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition) and at Rs 4,249 (Micromax Bharat 4 Diwali Edition).
“By launching not one but two smartphones together, we believe the consumers have a wide array of choices to choose from the Micromax family, depending on their specific needs and requirements,” Vikas Jain, Co-Founder, Micromax Informatics Ltd, said in a statement.
Both smartphones run on Android Oreo Go Edition OS, thus ensuring the best software experience on lesser hardware, he said.
Micromax Bharat 4 Diwali Edition has 2000mAh battery packed and comes with a 5-inch display.
Micromax Bharat 5 Infinity Edition is powered by a 5000mAh battery and has a 18:9 full vision display.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.