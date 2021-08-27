Micro-blogging app Koo crosses 10 million downloads, eyes faster growth in future

The Twitter rival has several prominent people on the platform and is now host to a plethora of Government departments and individuals who use it to showcase developments and share updates with people in Indian languages.

Homegrown micro-blogging app Koo has crossed 10 million downloads since its launch in March 2020. The platform now has people from all walks of life – movie stars, politicians, sportspersons, authors, journalists – sharing updates and connecting daily with their followers, in eight languages.

The brainchild of serial entrepreneurs Aprameya Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka, Koo has an India-first approach to building the platform. It has introduced a slew of technological features that enable more Indians to engage in online conversations, empowering them to express themselves freely through the platform. The social media platform is committed to thinking India-first and releases several features catering to Indians over the next few months.

A Koo’s spokesperson said, “Since we launched in March 2020, the response has been heartening. We have achieved 1 crore downloads now. Our growth in the future will be at an even faster pace than what we’ve experienced in the recent past. We are both humbled and excited to pave the way for homegrown digital companies to go global as India aspires to make the ‘Aatmanirbhar Digital India’”.

The app facilitates active conversations as creators can express themselves and users can follow creators of their choice to create a customised feed. It is a one-of-a-kind, multi-lingual India-first platform. It has received appreciation from all quarters, having won the Aatmanirbhar App Innovation Challenge in 2020 held by the Indian government. It was also named Google PlayStore’s Best Daily Essential App for 2020 and got a special mention by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Mann Ki Baat address.