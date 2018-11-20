Mickey Mouse’s 90th birthday: Google Home celebrates with adventure game, trivia

By: | Published: November 20, 2018 11:38 AM

Google is celebrating Mickey Mouse's 90th birthday with new special features on Google Home.

The search-engine giant has introduced new Disney trivia, a Mickey Mouse adventure game and accessories to make “Google Home Mini” look like Walt Disney’s famous cartoon character.

“Team up with Daisy, Donald, Goofy or Minnie to answer Mickey’s trivia questions — just say, ‘Hey Google, play Mickey’s Game Show’ or ‘Hey Google, play Mickey Mouse Adventure’,” Kelsey Gliva from Google Home Team wrote in a blog-post on Monday.

With the new “Read Along” feature launched in October, users can read Mickey stories and Google Home will play sound effects and music to bring the story to life.

“Parents, you can create an account for kids under 13 through ‘Family Link’ and then link their Google Account and voice to Google Home,” Gliva added.

